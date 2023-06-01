Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.60. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

