Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 172,502 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 600.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,384,509 shares of company stock worth $49,723,523. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

