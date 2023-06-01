Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,483 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

