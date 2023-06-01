Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
NYSE FG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.
