Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 in the last ninety days.

NYSE FG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

