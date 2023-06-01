Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:USNA opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
USNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.