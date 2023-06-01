Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:USNA opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

