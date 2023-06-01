Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $699.83 million, a PE ratio of 114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

