Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

