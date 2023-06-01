Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.25 million, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

