Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Thryv by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,423.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

