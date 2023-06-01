Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRBK stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.