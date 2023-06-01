Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,177,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 238,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

