Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

UBA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.85%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

