Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 105,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $35.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

