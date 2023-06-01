Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

