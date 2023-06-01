Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1,236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

