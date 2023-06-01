Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $883.80 million, a P/E ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

