Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,319. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

