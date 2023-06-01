Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

