Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $766.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

