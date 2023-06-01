Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 891.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 39,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ambarella by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ambarella by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Articles

