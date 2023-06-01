Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

INFY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

