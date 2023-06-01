Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after buying an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 56,751 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $556,286.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,956 shares of company stock worth $1,468,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

