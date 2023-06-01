Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,313 shares of company stock worth $367,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also

