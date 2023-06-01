Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDR stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

