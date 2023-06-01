Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 133,771 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 838.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

