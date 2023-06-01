Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,867 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

