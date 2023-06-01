Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,433 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 423.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

