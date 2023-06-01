Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 335,469 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 989.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,469 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 691,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 658,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ALHC stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

