Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,724 shares of company stock worth $2,131,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

