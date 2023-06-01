Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,369,000. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
