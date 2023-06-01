Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Trading Down 2.6 %

KELYA stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

