Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,338 shares of company stock worth $23,753,846 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

