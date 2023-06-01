Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $6,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $2,963,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.36 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. B. Riley cut their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

