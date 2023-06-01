Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 1.1 %

CGI Profile

GIB stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.