Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

LPG opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

