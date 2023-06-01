Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.9 %

RYAM opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,195 shares of company stock worth $440,051. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

