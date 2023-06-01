Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

