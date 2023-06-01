Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.80. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

