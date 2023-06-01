Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.63 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

