Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 448,981 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 396,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $9,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BSIG stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

