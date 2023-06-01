Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaman stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $585.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

