Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,014 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

BMRN stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 228.79 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

