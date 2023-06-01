Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,758 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CLDT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $458.80 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

