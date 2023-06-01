Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,199 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:TGI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $728.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

