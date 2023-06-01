Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,013 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen purchased 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $318,595 over the last 90 days. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $226.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

