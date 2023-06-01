Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 16,786.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $559.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

