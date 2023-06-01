Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,457 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

