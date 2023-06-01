Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

