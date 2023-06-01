Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $634.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.