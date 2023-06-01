Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 598.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 201,227 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 89.7% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVE stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

